Another Dancing With the Stars success story! Val Chmerkovskiy proposed to fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson in Venice, Italy, and she said yes!

“I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever,” Johnson, 24, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, June 14. “Babychka Мой любовь thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!! #engaged.”

Chmerkovskiy, 32, shared the same photo of himself down on one knee in Italy, writing, “I can’t wait to make you my wife ♥👑.”

After dating on and off in 2016, the couple sparked reconciliation rumors in July 2017 when they were seen cozying up at his brother, fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s nuptials to dancer Peta Murgatroyd, who also competes on ABC’s ballroom bash.

Johnson exclusively told Us Weekly last month that the duo had “absolutely” talked about getting engaged.

“We have [talked about the next steps],” the former So You Think You Can Dance contestant told Us on May 23. “I think our past few months have been a little crazy … So we kind of just discussed, ‘Let’s just get through these next few months and then we’ll kind of figure it out.’”

Johnson also revealed that the pair are getting baby fever after watching Maksim and Murgatroyd with their 17-month-old son, Shai.

“You know, [Val] never grew up with kids. And so all of a sudden, this baby plops into their lives and he’s like, ‘What do I do?’ But it’s been awesome,” she gushed. “It’s great to have training. He needs to learn how to change a diaper. That’s going to be a for-sure thing. But it’s so cute. He’s such a good uncle and he loves [Shai] so much.”

