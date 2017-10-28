Dancing With the Stars troupe member Jenna Johnson gives Us Weekly’s challenge a whirl!

1. I am deathly afraid of roller coasters. I hold my breath and almost pass out every time I ride one.

2. I had a huge gap in my teeth from elementary school to my first year of high school. My brothers used to make fun of me and say they could “drive a truck through them.”

3. I am the fifth of six kids. Somehow my parents managed to end up with three S names and three J names: Stacy, Scott, Jason, Jill, Jenna, Skyler.

4. I love cooking shows! If I’m ever in a bad mood, I’ll put on Food Network and it puts me in a Zen state.

5. If you saw my alarm clock app, you would think I have a problem. I have at least six alarms set — always ending in an even number.

6. I have a dream of being a forensic anthropologist. I love murder investigations and anatomy, so it would be the best of both worlds.

7. I won the spelling bee in fifth grade.

8. My dance partner broke my nose twice with his forehead. Now I can’t breathe right and I snort when I laugh.

9. My feet are the definition of dancer feet. They are hideous. I always feel terrible for anyone who gets stuck giving me a pedicure!

10. My sister and I had a cupcake business in high school called J&J Cakes. We thought one day we were going to be on Cupcake Wars.

11. I am a baby whisperer. For some reason, they love me and I love them!

12. I have dance nightmares before every big competition or show day. I stress myself out pretty easily.

13. I have a permanent top and bottom retainer.

14. I am obsessed with Q-tips. I have a bag of them with me at all times. They are the greatest invention.

15. I have an unhealthy obsession with guacamole. If I could eat it for every meal I would.

16. Before a workout, I have to have electrolytes in my water. My go-to is Kiwi Strawberry Propel.

17. I was terrified of nights as a child and slept in my sister’s bed until I was a senior in high school. She hated it so much that some nights I would even resort to sleeping on her floor.

18. I go by Jen. Only work people call me Jenna.

19. I am an organized slob! At times my room will be a disaster, but somehow I will know where everything is.

20. I am a texture freak. Weird textures make me gag.

21. I’m really good at doing impersonations and accents.

22. I put on eight swipes of deodorant every day.

23. I am a morning person! I love waking up superearly and going to the gym. But I can’t stay awake past 10:30 p.m.

24. I’m known for giving people funny nicknames. They end up really catchy and last long-term.

25. My family has a tradition of naming our cars. My car’s name right now is Becky With the Good Hair.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!