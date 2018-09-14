Waltzing toward a wedding! Even as they get ready to compete against each other on Dancing With the Stars season 27, dance pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are busily planning their wedding, they told Us Weekly.

Though Johnson, 24, initially said she and her 32-year-old fiancé had “nothing” planned for the big day, she admitted they had already made a couple of decisions.

“No, I think we have a day, and I have my dress,” she told Us. “That’s about it. It’s stressful, though. Weddings are a lot!”

Despite the stress, the duo are savoring their engagement. “It’s a blast,” Chmerkovskiy told Us.

“It’s such a fun chapter of our lives together, and I feel like we’re growing with one another, and I love that we’re back together doing the show,” Johnson added. “This the first time that we’re going head-to-head together … He gives me lots of inspiration, and I’m so grateful to have him by my side through all of this. I think I could go crazy without him during the season.”

After two years of dating off and on, the couple got engaged this June after Chmerkovskiy popped the question in Venice, Italy.

Not all of their loved ones might see them walk down the aisle, though. “I’m just calling friends and telling them that they’re not getting invited and that it’s not personal … trying to decrease the budget for this wedding as much as possible,” the groom-to-be quipped. “All jokes aside, obviously, some of my friends will be invited.”

“No, it’s a lot of fun,” Chmerkovskiy added. “It’s fun to be engaged. I’m enjoying the moment. I’m enjoying celebrating my incredible fiancée. Life is great.”

Dancing With the Stars season 27 premieres on ABC on Monday, September 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

