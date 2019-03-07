Cha-cha sliding their way through the Strip! Jenna Johnson celebrated her bachelorette party in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 5, alongside her Dancing With the Stars besties ahead of her wedding to Val Chmerkovskiy.

The 24-year-old and her costars hit the town in stylish ensembles and had a night to remember. “I have the BEST girlies in the whole wide world,” Johnson captioned a series of Instagram photos on Wednesday, March 6, of herself partying with Witney Carson, Britt Stewart, Hayley Erbert, Lindsay Arnold and Emma Slater. “They somehow managed to throw me the most epic bachelorette party on the road… including surprising me by taking me to see @absinthe_vegas and then transforming our bus into a GIRLS ONLY party bus. I feel so grateful to have these beauties in my life!!!!!”

Johnson, who got engaged to Chmerkovskiy, 32, in June 2018 after dating on and off for two years, previously opened up about their wedding. “As [the DWTS] tour is coming to an end, the realization that I am getting closer and closer to being married is hitting me!! It has been a crazy whirlwind trying to plan my dream day on the road as well as dance my heart for all our beautiful fans at night,” she captioned an Instagram snapshot of herself trying on a beaded gown on Sunday, March 3. “I’m forever grateful for these past few months and even more excited for what’s to come.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum also told Us Weekly exclusively in September 2018 that wedding planning with the Ukraine native has been “such a fun chapter” of their lives together. Chmerkovskiy added at the time: “It’s fun to be engaged. I’m enjoying the moment. I’m enjoying celebrating my incredible fiancée. Life is great.”

Scroll down to see photos from Johnson’s bachelorette party!