The wait is almost over! With the Dancing With the Stars tour wrapping up this month, Jenna Johnson just realized that she and fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy are getting married really soon.

“As tour is coming to an end, the realization that I am getting closer and closer to being married is hitting me,” Johnson, 24, captioned a picture of herself wearing a bridal gown on Instagram on Sunday, March 3. “It has been a crazy whirlwind trying to plan my dream day on the road as well as dance my heart for all our beautiful fans at night. I’m forever grateful for these past few months and even more excited for what’s to come.”

The choreographer noted that the dress she wore in the snapshot is “NOT MY WEDDING DRESS. Just one of the many I tried on and loved.”

The future bride’s season 27 dance partner, Joe Amabile, shared a sweet note for his engaged pal as he reflected on the tour himself.

“Tour is coming to an end but this friendship sure isn’t,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 32, captioned a series of photos of the pair on Wednesday, February 27. “Jenna, I still can’t believe you are only 24! You’ve had so much patience and compassion with me even when I wanted to eat chips and candy during practice. We’ve come a long long way and I wouldn’t trade it in for the world.

The one-time Bachelorette contestant — who was kicked out by Becca Kufrin at the end of season 14’s first episode in 2018 — ended his message, saying, “Love you my dear friend Jenna future Mrs. Chmerkovskiy.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy, 32, got engaged in June 2018. The two-time mirrorball trophy winner popped the question with a gorgeous diamond ring during a romantic trip to Venice, Italy, after two years of on-and-off dating.

