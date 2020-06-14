A dream come true! Jenna Johnson is still swooning over her husband Val Chmerkovskiy‘s romantic proposal to her in Venice two years after he popped the question.

Johnson, 26, reminisced over the special occasion while she and Chmerkovskiy, 34, revisited photos from their Instagram feeds during a recent game of Us Weekly‘s “I Can Explain.”

The Dancing With the Stars pros got engaged in June 2018 while vacationing in Italy — a day that the Utah native called “the greatest day of my life.”

“I was so upset at him because I was so hungry and he made us late to our dinner reservation,” Johnson said. “Little did I know that he had planned this epic proposal. And right after this picture, I’m like, ‘Did you ask my Dad’? You can see it in the video. He did.”

She added that she loved the picture because Chmerkovskiy shaved for the big day.

“He’s the cutest,” Johnson said. “He always shaves for me during moments that I want him to because I love when he has a shaved face. I think it’s the cutest thing in the world.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum also gave the backstory behind a bikini selfie that she posted on Instagram. Johnson revealed that she almost didn’t share the sexy snap but her husband convinced her to post the photo.

“I usually do not indulge in posting bikini pics but Val was like, ‘You should. You look incredible,'” she explained. “He gave me a lot of confidence with this picture. And I wasn’t gonna post it. I think I originally just sent it to him and I think he was like, ‘If you don’t post this, I will.’ So I posted it.”

The couple tied the knot in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, in April 2019. Two months later, they held a second ceremony in Johnson’s home state of Utah.

Chmerkovskiy celebrated the one-year anniversary of their first wedding via Instagram in April.

“I am so grateful that it’s you that I get to call my wife,” the Ukraine native wrote. “That it’s you I get to wake up next to, that it’s you I get to love for life, you I get to have and eat my cake too. Rhyme aside, I love you dearly, lucky to have you and hold you near me.”

For more on what Chmerkovskiy and Johnson had to say about their Instagram posts, check out Us Weekly’s video above!