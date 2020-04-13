Blissfully in love! Val Chmerkovskiy paid tribute to his wife, Jenna Johnson, on their first wedding anniversary.

“I am so grateful that it’s you that I get to call my wife,” Chmerkovskiy, 34, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 13, alongside a photo by Sophisticated Weddings of the pair eating cake in bed. “That it’s you I get to wake up next to, that it’s you I get to love for life, you I get to have and eat my cake too. Rhyme aside, I love you dearly, lucky to have you and hold you near me.”

The Dancing With the Stars pros tied the knot on April 13, 2019, in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, and one year in they are still happy to be together.

“What a privilege I’ve been given, you’re gods gift that keeps on giving. I love you,” the Ukrainian dancer continued. “More than I love words that rhyme, more than music more than wine, go to the general and save some time. I love you more than humor, you inspire me to do more, to be true more, honestly I can’t imagine loving you more.”

He concluded: “But I will, celebrating you daily, you bring something powerful out of me like dairy. I will love you from now till eternity. Happy April 13th, our wedding anniversary.”

One day prior, the lovebirds, who had a second wedding in July 2019, had another reason to celebrate — Johnson’s 26th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful wife. You are perfect,” Chmerkovskiy wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 12.

The duo enjoyed the day with an at-home bash complete with 26 golden balloons, a birthday banner, chocolates and gifts for the girl of the hour.

Last month, the Utah native honored her husband in a sweet Instagram post for his birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my everything. I love YOU. I love our little FAMILY. And I love navigating through life together,” Johnson wrote on March 24. “So grateful 34 years ago your precious soul was brought into this world. I know our hearts were meant to find each other.. and I will forever celebrate that they did. I wish you ALL the health, success, and happiness this year. This is going to be your greatest year yet!!! You deserve it my love.”

The duo, who met in 2015 on the ABC dance series, announced last month that they are going on tour together alongside Chmerkovskiy’s brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Peta Murgatroyd.

“We are thrilled to get the whole family together to bring this incredible tour to life for our fans,” Maks, 40, who shares son Shai, 3, with wife Murgatroyd, 33, said in a press release to Us on March 10.

Johnson added that the 57-date tour, Maks & Val Live 2020: Motion Pictures Tour, will give fans “an inside look into what it took to become the men and women we are today.” The tour was set to kick off on June 11, but it’s unclear at this stage if shows will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.