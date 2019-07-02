Newlyweds round two! Dancing With the Stars’ Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson enjoyed their second wedding celebration over the weekend and the photos are enough to make Us swoon.

“Our second wedding reception was held in my hometown in Utah. It was incredibly special because my little brother had to miss our wedding in April so we waited until he was home to have this reception,” Johnson, 25, told Us Weekly exclusively about their decision to hold a second blowout event.

The So You Think You Dance alum added: “My whole family was finally reunited for the first time in two years and it made me emotional the whole week! It was also amazing because the entire Chmerkovskiy family flew out for it and were able to see where I grew up and meet all my family and friends there. It was truly the best week of my life!”

The beaming bride stunned in a flowing fairytale gown with her hair in loose waves. Johnson’s second wedding look was almost completely different than her first, where she wore a long sleeve dress with her hair neatly pinned in an updo. The Ukraine native, 33, looked dapper in a dark tuxedo as he said “I do,” again, to his wife.

The couple — who started dating in 2015 — first tied the knot in April at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

In attendance for the nuptials were Chmerkovskiy’s brother Max Chmerkovskiy, his wife, Peta Murgatroyd and their 2-year-old son, Shai.

“Sister 🌸🌸🌸 What a beautiful second celebration of your love with @valentin,” Murgatroyd, 32, reflected alongside a picture of her with Johnson on Monday. “The best part…we ended this day with a 12am game of dodgeball, wet grassy feet and a lot of laughs!!!!”

