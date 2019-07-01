Celebrating love. Dancing With the Stars’ Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson celebrated their nuptials with a second ceremony over the weekend.

Chmerkovskiy, 33, and Johnson, 25, initially wed in Rancho Palo Verdes, California, in April after getting engaged in June 2018. The couple, who had been romantically linked in 2015 before marrying earlier this year, first exchanged vows before close family and fellow stars, including Cheryl Burke and Candace Cameron Bure.

The dancing duo honored their marriage with another celebration in Johnson’s hometown in Utah. Johnson shared a series of intimate and loving pictures from the surprise event to Instagram, calling the experience “the best week of my entire life” and “indescribable.”

“Round 2 of wedding celebrations here in my hometown. We had every single member of my immediate family (22 of us) together for the first time in two years, the entire Chmerkovskiy family made the trip out to Utah, and all my neighbors and friends I grew with,” she continued. “I don’t think I have stopped smiling from ear to ear. Get ready for me to blow up your feed with some of my favorite pics from this week and our reception!!”

Chmerkovskiy’s sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd was in attendance for the couple’s special day. She shared a picture with the bride via Instagram on Sunday, June 30.

“Sister. What a beautiful second celebration of your love with @valentin,” Murgatroyd, 32, captioned the photo. “The best part … We ended this day with a 12am game of dodgeball, wet grassy feet and a lot of laughs!!!!” (Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy have been married since 2017.)

The pair’s second ceremony comes after Johnson shared a sneak peek of their wedding video to Instagram on June 19. The dancer, who last won the ABC competition series with Adam Rippon in season 26, said she was “at a loss for words” after seeing the footage. “I have cried (more like sobbed) every time I watch this gorgeous video, filled with my absolute favorite moments from our wedding day,” she added.

Johnson and Val weren’t the only famous couple celebrating their vows this past week. On Saturday, June 29, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner held a second wedding ceremony in France, Zoë Kravitz married Karl Glusman for the second time in France and Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright wed in Kentucky. Katharine McPhee — now Katharine Foster — wed David Foster in London on Friday.

