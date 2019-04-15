When two become one! Dancing With the Stars professional dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson got emotional while exchanging vows on Saturday, April 13, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

Before the 32-year-old groom walked down the aisle with his parents on Saturday at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, the wedding officiant led the 150 attendees in a prayer, according to a source. The string quartet then played Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” as the bridal party made their way to the altar, which overlooked the ocean.

For Johnson’s big entrance with her father, the 25-year-old bride chose Jason Mraz’s “I Won’t Give Up.” According to the source, the couple began exchanging vows at 6:12 p.m. PT.

“I promise to fulfill my duties as your wife,” Johnson told Chmerkovskiy before she teared up, per the source. She also told her now-husband that they will have “little Russian babies running around” one day in her vows. The Ukrainian-American professional dancer, for his part, joked about his now-wife’s love for turtlenecks in his vows. (Johnson stunned in a fitted gown with a sheer turtleneck on Saturday.)

The twosome were officially pronounced husband and wife at 6:23 p.m. PT. After Chmerkovskiy stomped on the glass — a tradition at a Jewish wedding — the crowd cheered and Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” played.

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson celebrated their union with several celebrity guests, including his brother, Maks, and sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd. Other notable names included Nikki Bella and new boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev, Gaby Diaz, Laurie Hernandez, Candace Cameron Bure and husband Valeri Bure, Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean, Normani Kordei and Bachelor Nation couple Joe Amabile and Kendall Long.

While DWTS pro Hayley Erbert attended the nuptials sans boyfriend Derek Hough, the World of Dance star sent the couple well wishes via Instagram. “Congrats my man 👊🏼,” Hough, who is on tour, commented on Chmerkovskiy’s post from the wedding on Saturday.

During the newlyweds’ reception at The Catalina Room at the Terranea, they had their first dance to “La Vie En Rose” by Edith Piaf. The source tells Us that Chmerkovskiy looked “elated and overjoyed” during the party, which began to clear out at 10 p.m. PT.

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson got engaged in June 2018 after dating on and off for two years.

