A Bachelor Nation birthday! Bachelor in Paradise alum Kendall Long celebrated boyfriend Joe Amabile’s birthday by posted a PDA-packed slideshow with a heartwarming message.

“A grocer and a taxidermy girl walk onto a beach… sounds like the beginning of an awfully cheesy joke but who would have known it was actually the beginning of something quite lovely,” Kendall, 27, captioned a series of pictures via Instagram on Friday, April 12. “Joe, the world is a heck of a lot funnier with you in my life.”

The creative director, who met her beau on the fifth season of BiP, also added some funny anecdotes about their relationship. She gushed, “We argue like 5 year olds but love like teenagers. Either way, we really bring out the immaturity in each other (see 3rd pic for a wrestling match over a spray bottle) You are so much in so many different ways and I love every bit of you. I mean, how did all that sexiness fit into one man?! HAPPY BIRTHDAY SEZZY PANTS You’re my BEST friend Joe!!!”

Joe, 32 — who was nicknamed “Grocery Store Joe” after he was eliminated on the first episode of The Bachelorette season 14 — jokingly commented, “Ummmm do i know you Hahaha crack myself up! Love you baby.”

Several other Bachelor and Bachelorette alums also joined in to wish Joe a happy birthday. The Bachelor season 14 star Becca Kufrin wrote, “I’m so happy for you two cuties. HBD joe!” Bekah Martinez, who competed with Kendall for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on The Bachelor season 22, added, “It’s LOOOOOOOVE!! and I love you both together so very much. Happy bday @joeamabile1 :).”

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant received more well-wishes from Bachelor Nation members including Amanda Stanton, Chris Randone, Carly Waddell and Angela Amezcua.

In July, Kendall told Us Weekly exclusively that she and Joe are “obsessed with each other.” She joked, “It’s kind of gross!”

