Breaking tradition. Newlyweds Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson disclosed unusual details about their parents’ first meeting, which just so happened to be at the couple’s spring wedding!

“It was like a West Side Story,” Chmerkovskiy, 33, told Us Weekly on Monday, May 6, at Ballet Hispánico’s Carnaval Gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC. “Our families have never met prior in their entirety.”

Their parents’ first encounter, luckily, went down without a hitch. Johnson said her father’s first time meeting her now-husband’s family “was incredible.”

“I was emotional the whole time because it was all of my favorite people in one place just with our families, and then our friends, and then our co-workers,” the 25-year-old added. “I literally think about the day every day.”

Us reported the Dancing With the Stars pros tied the knot in April at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Chmerkovskiy’s brother Maks and sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd were in attendance for the couple’s big day. Candace Cameron Bure, Normani Kordei, and Laurie Hernandez were also among the ceremony’s notable attendees.

After their wedding, the newlyweds went on a 10-day honeymoon. It was “pure bliss” as they were able to do a lot of eating, sleeping and swimming.

Things are smooth-sailing within the dynamic duo’s marriage so far, but don’t expect them to start a family right away. While the couple isn’t trying to have kids just yet, they have discussed the idea and believe they would both be “great” parents.

“We talk about family every day. We want babies,” Johnson noted to Us on Monday. “I come from a very big family and I know that this guy wants kids. So we’ll have them someday. If he will treat our kids the way he treats our little dog, they’re going to be the most spoiled precious babies in the world.”

