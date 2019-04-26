Fun in the sun! Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson looked so in love during their romantic honeymoon in St. Lucia.

After tying the knot in Los Angeles on April 13, the Dancing With the Stars pros headed to the Sandals Grande St. Lucian resort to celebrate their union.

Chmerkovskiy, 33, gushed about his new wife in a sweet Instagram post on April 19 after they arrived for their tropical getaway.

“My gorgeous wife ♥️👑 She would never post this pic, so I will,” the proud husband began alongside a photo of Johnson, 25, sporting a bikini in the ocean. “This beautiful soul exemplifies purity and class all while not pretending to be perfect. She’s perfectly flawed and that’s exactly what makes her who she is.”

While Johnson told Chmerkovskiy that she felt uncomfortable sharing the sexy snap on social media, the Ukrainian-American professional dancer had his spouse’s back.

“Sorry I’m speaking on her behalf but after I took this picture she said ‘I would never post this’ which made me even more inclined to do so,” he wrote. “She’s a wild flame beautifully controlled by her own moral compass. I adore that about her even though I’m frustrated for her at times cause that compass leads to a much more difficult road to travel at times, especially in today’s world.”

Chmerkovskiy concluded: “In my eyes she is perfect, and I am extraordinarily proud to be her companion her partner her husband.”

After more than a week of mud baths, waterfalls and trips to the beach, the newlyweds headed home. “Last full day in paradise ☀️,” Johnson wrote alongside a poolside snap on Wednesday, April 24.

