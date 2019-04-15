Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson said their I do’s at a seaside California resort this weekend in front of costars from the ABC reality competition and other VIP guests.

DWTS pros Sasha Farber, Witney Carson, Alan Bersten and Lindsay Arnold were on hand for the festivities on Saturday, April 13, as were Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, the groom’s brother and sister-in-law.

As the ceremony kicked off at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, snapshots from the event started hitting social media, showing guests in high spirits as they celebrated the newlyweds’ big day.

The happy couple got engaged in June 2018 after dating on and off for two years. “I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever,” Johnson, 25, wrote of her future husband on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!! #engaged.”

By March 2019, Johnson was winding down a DWTS tour and gearing up for her trip down the aisle. “As the tour is coming to an end, the realization that I am getting closer and closer to being married is hitting me,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum wrote on Instagram at the time. “It has been a crazy whirlwind trying to plan my dream day on the road as well as dance my heart for all our beautiful fans at night. I’m forever grateful for these past few months and even more excited for what’s to come.”

As she and Val exchanged vows on Saturday evening, the star-studded audience cheered them on. Scroll down to see photos of the celebrity guests at the wedding and reception.