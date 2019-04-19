Can’t get enough! Dancing With the Stars’ Val Chmerkovskiy gushed over his “gorgeous wife,” Jenna Johnson, while on their tropical honeymoon.

The Ukrainian-American professional dancer, 33, posted a picture of the Utah-born choreographer, 25, posing in a bikini on the beach and wrote a heartfelt message to his bride. “She would never post this pic, so I will,” he captioned the Instagram photo on Friday, April 19. “This beautiful soul exemplifies purity and class all while not pretending to be perfect. She’s perfectly flawed and that’s exactly what makes her who she is.”

Chmerkovskiy then apologized for “speaking on her behalf” and explained why he felt compelled to upload the image. He noted, “After I took this picture she said ‘I would never post this’ which made me even more inclined to do so. She’s a wild flame beautifully controlled by her own moral compass. I adore that about her even though I’m frustrated for her at times cause that compass leads to a much more difficult road to travel at times, especially in today’s world. In my eyes she is perfect, and I am extraordinarily proud to be her companion her partner her husband. Oh and I make a pretty dope photographer.”

While the former So You Think You Can Dance contestant did not share the snapshot posted by her husband, she did upload another bikini pic from their vacation. “Photoshoots with my Hubby,” she captioned an Instagram photo that showed her laying on the beach. “#wifey #wifelife #honeymoon #honeymooners.”

One day prior, Chmerkovskiy shared multiple shots of himself lounging in a hammock over the ocean. He wrote, “Reflecting on all the blessings in my life… hope life’s treating you well. As you can tell one blessing in particular is still on my mind and will be for a long time. I’m married and it feels incredible. I feel more grounded more focused more empowered. Who remembers what it felt like when they got married??”

The newlyweds dated on and off since 2015 before they got engaged in June 2018. They tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 13, in front of several of DWTS alums, including Adam Rippon, Nikki Bella, Normani and Laurie Hernandez.

