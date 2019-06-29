That didn’t take long! Hours after Katharine McPhee tied the knot with David Foster, the American Idol alum made things social media official by taking his last name on Twitter and Instagram.

“Introducing Katharine Foster,” the Waitress actress, 35, tweeted on Saturday, June 29, and also went from “Katharine McPhee” to “Katharine Foster” on Instagram that same day. And it wasn’t just for show — Katharine legally took David’s last name after the pair tied the knot in London on Friday, June 28.

Introducing Katharine Foster 🥰 — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) June 29, 2019

Katharine “looked so pretty” in a strapless, custom Zac Posen gown as she wed the music producer, 69, at the Church of Saint Yeghiche, a source told Us Weekly. The spouses said their vows in front of an estimated 100 friends and family including David’s daughters Sara and Erin Foster.

Prior to the ceremony, the Smash alum took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to her new husband. “Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol. Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it,” Katharine wrote alongside a video of her singing the tune while the Grammy winner played the piano. “Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”

Katharine later changed into an ice-blue gown for an evening wedding reception. She paired her look with strappy heels and minimal jewelry with her best accessory — her beau — holding tight to her hand. David looked handsome in an all-black suit and bow tie.

David also took to Instagram on Saturday to gush over his bride. “I’m in the best seat ever!” he captioned a picture of Katharine in her wedding dress, holding onto her pink bouquet.

The Canada native proposed to the singer in July 2018 during a romantic Italian vacation. “Katharine is telling close friends she doesn’t want to have a long engagement,” a source told Us at the time. “They are very much in love.”

David was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid and is the father of five daughters, Allison, Amy, Sara, Erin and Jordan. Katharine, for her part, was previously married to Nick Cokas.

