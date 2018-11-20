Ask the pros! Dancing With the Stars’ Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, who got engaged in June, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the latest couple to come from the ABC dancing competition: Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren!

“There’s something about the show, man,” Johnson, 24. “You’re so hands on. … Dance is very physical. You’re spending so much time with that one person and I think it’s inevitable when there are two beautiful, attractive people who are talented. I’m happy for them. I’m happy for Alan, he’s like my little brother. I’ll be watching out for him.”

“Advice?” she continued. “Do your own thing. Just, like, stay in your own bubble.”

Chmerkovskiy, 32, then joked, “Alan, do less of your own thing. Do more of someone else’s thing.”

Johnson then clarified she was referring to not basing your relationship “on anyone else’s relationship.”

After Ren, nearly 22, confessed she was developing feelings for Bersten, 24, during an October episode of DWTS, a source confirmed to Us that the social media influencer “adores” the So You Think You Can Dance alum. “Alexis’ feelings for Alan are real!” the source noted. “He thinks she’s super sweet and beautiful.”

Bersten told Us earlier this month that the pair, who finished in fourth place during the Monday, November 19, finale, are taking things “day by day.”

Ren added: “People are going to hate either way, so I might as well say my truth, say my feelings, and if they take it one way or the other, that’s their perception on the situation, not mine.”

Fellow DWTS season 27 competitor Milo Manhein, meanwhile, played a hand in setting up Bersten and Ren. “Me and Alexis went to at least 10 dinners where the topic of discussion was just Alan, like whether he thinks she’s cute or what’s going to happen with that,” he told Us exclusively on Tuesday, November 20. “Alan brought me and Alexis together. I’m thankful for Alan.”

The Dancing With the Stars: A Night to Remember live tour kicks off December 15. Tickets are available now.

