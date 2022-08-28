Future dancer! Pregnant Jenna Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, are expecting a little boy.

Johnson, 28, and Chmerkovskiy, 36, revealed the sex of their child on Sunday, August 28. “IT’S A……BOY!!!!!!! 💙,” Johnson wrote via Instagram alongside photos of her and her husband celebrating with blue confetti poppers. “Today we are officially half way there to meeting our son. Saying those words still makes me emotional!! SO EXCITED to be a boy mom 😭.”

The Dancing With the Stars season 26 champ and the Ukraine native — who wed in 2019 — announced last month that they are gearing up to expand their family.

“Our biggest dream come true yet 🤍,” Johnson captioned maternity snaps via Instagram on July 15. “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel.”

The Utah native teased later that month that she had already found out the sex of the duo’s upcoming arrival.

“You guys, @witneycarson got baby their first outfit,” Johnson captioned an Instagram Story snap at the time, referring to fellow DWTS pro Witney Carson. “I can’t stop staring at it. I would show you but it will give the gender away hehe. Baby is SO lucky to have the best aunties already!!!”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum’s first pregnancy comes after more than two years of infertility struggles.

“We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break… so the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget 🤍,” she wrote via Instagram in July, sharing footage from the moment she saw her pregnancy test come out positive. “I want to keep this moment very positive because there is so much to celebrate and my heart is overflowing with gratitude, BUT our journey getting to this point wasn’t an easy one.”

She added in her social media upload: “After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart-wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity. I will go into more depth about our fertility journey a little later on, but if any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss … don’t lose HOPE.”

Johnson previously touched on her difficult path to motherhood during an interview with Us Weekly earlier this year.

“I think [constantly being asked when we’re having kids is] a really insensitive question actually,” the ABC personality exclusively told Us in June. “You never know what somebody’s going through and the amount of DMs and comments, you know, ‘Babies on the brain,’ ‘When are you gonna have a baby?’ ‘When are you and Val gonna have a baby?’ It adds pressure, but also, it’s nobody’s business.”