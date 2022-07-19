So emotional. Jenna Johnson found a special way to show how she found out about her pregnancy.

“The moment my whole world changed,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 28, who is expecting her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, captioned an Instagram video on Tuesday, July 19. “We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break… so the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget 🤍.”

In the social media upload, Johnson filmed herself waiting for the test results. After looking at the pregnancy test, she promptly burst into tears before showing the positive results across several tests. The clip also featured a glimpse at the Utah native at the doctor’s office seeing her baby on the monitor for the first time.

The choreographer, who exchanged vows with Chmerkovskiy, 36, in 2019, reflected on the major life change. “I want to keep this moment very positive because there is so much to celebrate and my heart is overflowing with gratitude, BUT our journey getting to this point wasn’t an easy one,” she explained. “I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy.”

For Johnson, the road to motherhood came with its ups and downs. “After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity,” she continued. “I will go into more depth about our fertility journey a little later on, but if any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss… don’t lose HOPE.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum ended her lengthy message with a reminder to her followers, adding, “It may not happen on your timeline and the journey may rip your heart open at times, but don’t give up on yourself and your precious baby! It will happen ✨.”

Earlier this month, Johnson took to social media to reveal the exciting news. “Our biggest dream come true yet 🤍,” she gushed alongside several photos from a maternity shoot via Instagram on Friday, July 15. “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel

The pregnancy news comes after Johnson’s sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd opened up about her fertility challenges. “You’ve probably been wondering why we haven’t had more children after we keep saying how much we want to,” the New Zealand native, 36, who shares 5-year-old son Shai with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, wrote via Instagram in June. “Well I’ve been trying … .I’ve had three miscarriages and it’s been a long hard journey for Maks and I. A traumatic, stressful, super sad journey.”

The professional dancer discussed her decision to be candid about her journey as a way to help others. “I never wanted to tell anyone. A total of 6 people knew. Our families. But beyond that I was willing to take this secret to the grave,” she continued. “I honestly just got sick of hiding it. I found it was harder to conceal this secret than just ‘say it how it was’ so to speak. It became harder for me to keep a happy face on, day after day.”

Murgatroyd also noted that she would try documenting her experience with IVF, writing, “And so here I am … this is all of me, the bare me and I hope that by me sharing my journey with all of you it could help someone else going through the same situation.”

