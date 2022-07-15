Future Pro! Jenna and Val's 'DWTS' Family Reacts After Pregnancy Reveal

Future mirrorball champ! Jenna Johnson is pregnant with her and Val Chmerkovskiy‘s first child — and their Dancing With the Stars pals couldn’t be happier.

The Utah native, 28, announced the milestone on Friday, July 15. “Our biggest dream come true yet 🤍,” she captioned a series of maternity shoot photos that highlighted her baby bump in different outfits. “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel 🥹.”

Peta Murgatroyd, who shares 5-year-old son Shai with husband Maks Chmerkovskiy, celebrated the family’s upcoming arrival in the comments. “Ahhhhhhhhh you will be the best Momma!!!!❤️❤️,” the 36-year-old gushed.

Johnson and Murgatroyd have a close bond, and the So You Think You Can Dance alum recently praised her sister-in-law for speaking out about her experience with pregnancy loss. Murgatroyd revealed in June that she suffered three miscarriages while Maks, 42, was working in Ukraine.

“As a family, [we’ve] obviously known about this and her struggles with it,” Johnson exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “She’s kept it very private for the past two years. So when I saw the beautiful piece that they did and that she finally opened up, I just called her and told her how proud I am of her, because I know how much heartbreak that brought her and how badly she wants another baby.”

The Latin dancer said Murgatroyd’s honesty was “so admirable,” noting, “I just think that she was there for so many women who don’t feel like they’re heard and who are experiencing exactly what she’s going through. You know, if you look at the numbers, it’s like one and every four women will have a miscarriage or infertility. So It’s more common than not.”

Johnson has been outspoken over the years about wanting to expand her family with Val, 36, but the pressure to get pregnant wasn’t always welcome. “I think it’s a really insensitive question actually,” she told Us. “You never know what somebody’s going through and the amount of DMs and comments, you know, ‘Babies on the brain,’ ‘When are you gonna have a baby?’ ‘When are you and Val gonna have a baby?’ It adds pressure, but also, it’s nobody’s business.”

The expectant parents tied the knot in 2019 after four years of dating. Throughout their romance, the pair have often faced off against one another in the DWTS ballroom.

“There’s a very unfriendly competition,” Val joked to Us and other reporters after an October 2021 performance on the series, which is moving to Disney+ for season 31. “You know, the two of us have an awesome opportunity and responsibility to coach [our] partners, two extraordinary young women, you know, that are gonna really change things and represent a generation. I’m excited for that competition.”

