Hitting the dance floor — on a different platform. Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars will premiere in fall 2022 on Disney+ after more than a decade on ABC.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution chairman Kareem Daniel said in a statement in April 2022 when the news was first announced, making it the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

“As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+,” Walt Disney Chairman of Entertainment Dana Walden said in the press release, adding that DWTS has brought “so much joy to millions of viewers” during its time on the air.

Despite the sudden move, DWTS‘ judges and professional dancers were quick to share their excitement for the new format with fans. “It’s an exciting new chapter for the show and for the streaming world in general. Now the west coast can vote in real-time. I’m excited for the show possibilities over at Disney+ and am daydreaming about how we’re going to pull of quick changes and set changes with no commercial breaks!” Cheryl Burke told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2022. “I think it’s great that we’ll have an opportunity for potential new fans to discover us and know that this change will give our loyal followers from over the last 30 seasons something to look forward to as well. Just imagine what Disney Night on DWTS will look like now?!”

Pro-turned-judge Derek Hough echoed those sentiments later that month, telling Entertainment Tonight that though he was initially confused by the announcement, “within 10 seconds, I was very, very excited about it. I think that’s where a lot of things are moving toward.” He continued, “It’s more opportunity for more performances, more dances, more creativity so I’m excited about that too.”

Also making the move to Disney+ is Tyra Banks, who will be joined by season 19 winner Alfonso Ribiero as hosts for the new season. “Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as cohost,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum said in a statement in July 2022. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

The supermodel, for her part, gushed about her new cohost shortly after the news was announced. “I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him,” Banks said in a statement at the time. “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as cohost warms my heart. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

