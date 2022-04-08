Shaking things up! Dancing With the Stars is moving to Disney+ after being renewed for two more seasons.

The dance competition will have a new home beginning fall 2022, Disney+ announced in a press release on Friday, April 8.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution chairman Kareem Daniel said in a statement on Friday.

DWTS premiered on ABC in 2005 and after 30 seasons with the network, it’s coming back for seasons 31 and 32 but exclusively for Disney+ in both the U.S. and Canada. With the upcoming fall premiere, DWTS will become the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

Walt Disney Chairman of Entertainment Dana Walden assured viewers that DWTS’ change to Disney+ will allow for ABC to continue to house more scripted series during the next TV season.

“As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+,” Walden said in the press release, noting that DWTS has brought “so much joy to millions of viewers” during its 16-year run on the network.

While the competition series will no longer be on cable television, the streaming service confirmed that longtime ABC and now Walt Disney Television executive Robert Mills will continue to oversee the program.

Disney+ has yet to announce which pros will be returning to the show after DWTS vet Val Chmerkovskiy previously hinted that season 30 may be his last.

“I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity. Is this my last season? Probably,” the Ukraine native, 36, told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season.”

The professional dancer was last partnered with Olivia Jade Giannulli, finishing in eighth place. Chmerkovskiy’s possible exit comes nearly two years after DWTS execs surprised viewers by replacing original host Tom Bergeron and his longtime cohost Erin Andrews with Tyra Banks in July 2020.

“I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning,” Banks, 48, said in a statement at the time. “The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances. It’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

The former America’s Next Top Model host has since helmed both seasons 29 and 30 of the show.

