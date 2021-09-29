Anything but boring! From Minnie Mouse costumes to crazy couture creations, Tyra Banks has proved that her Dancing With the Stars style is always going to make a statement.

Since joining the show as the host in 2020, the 47-year-old model has stepped onto the stage time and again in jaw-dropping ensembles that send the audience, viewers and, most importantly, social media into a full-blown tizzy.

Because whether she’s embracing a theme for the evening or honoring the launch of a new season, Banks fully commits when it comes to fashion.

For her Season 29 promo she stunned in a gorgeous Michael Costello gold gown, but it didn’t take long for the funky fashion to kick into high gear. Because, let’s be honest, when Banks is at the mic, there’s a never a dull moment.

During the 2020 premiere, she even had a wardrobe malfunction on stage! “What’s also weird is I just lost an earring,” the host said at the end of the show, referencing one of her purple pendant jewels. “And I promised everybody that I’m going to keep it real real.”

And keeping it real is exactly what she did! Later on in the season, she exclusively opened up to Us about an outfit mishap that came about after a quick change gone wrong.

“We [practiced] this change in my garage [that took] one minute, 14 seconds,” she said. But when push came to shove on live TV, Banks and her team didn’t have enough time to switch out her shoes, which resulted in her wearing sneakers with her custom Kim Kassas dress, which was complete with a skull crown, for the first half of the show.

“I had on these black disgusting sneakers that I hike in because my feet were hurting. The dress goes all the way to the floor. You can’t see my feet. So why the hell do I need to put on high heels,” she joked to Us at the time.

But at the end of the day, the star recognizes the importance of her outfits. “Somebody told me one of the journalists said that my outfits are like my co-star. I’m like, ‘Ooh! So we got to really step up.’ So there’s pressure,” she said.

And by the time her second walk around the block rolled around, the star made it clear she wasn’t going to disappoint — especially given the important anniversary.

For the season 30 premiere, she worked with her stylists Eric Archibald and Natalia Barzilai, as well as designer Bryan Hearns for a custom coat that was blinged out with a “30.” Underneath, was shattered glass minidress creation that gave her some serious sparkle. And from there, the fabulous fashion just kept coming.

To see the best of Banks’ amazing ensembles and wild outfits from her time as host of Dancing With the Stars, keep scrolling!