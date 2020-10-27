Another Dancing With the Stars episode, another Tyra Banks wardrobe malfunction. Well, almost.

The 46-year-old host spoke with Us about the quick costume changes that happen throughout each episode. Even though she practices them ahead of time in her garage, these quick changes can sometimes lead to little mishaps. For instance, during the episode on Monday, October 26, she had a little hiccup with her shoes.

“We [practiced] this change in my garage [that took] one minute, 14 seconds,” she tells Us exclusively. But when it came to show time, it took a lot longer. After figuring out the intricacies of the wig, they ended up forgetting to put on her shoes.

At first it wasn’t that big of a deal, she just wore her sneaks. “I had on sneakers for the first half of the show,” she explains. “I had on these black disgusting sneakers that I hike in because my feet were hurting. The dress goes all the way to the floor. You can’t see my feet. So why the hell do I need to put on high heels?”

But then she changed, again, and this time the sneakers would not remain hidden. “Then we forgot to put my fancy shoes on for the second [half of the show]. I had to run [and] put the fancy shoes on. It was a hot mess. And then I walk out and it’s just, you have no idea. … it’s crazy!”

That it is! We must admit, we love seeing all of the different looks the supermodel rocks throughout each live show. Even if it is a lot of work. “You should see the fittings that I have where it’s in my garage and they’re showing me stuff,” she explains. “Somebody told me one of the journalists said that my outfits are like my co-star. I’m like, ‘Ooh! So we got to really step it up.’ So there’s pressure.”

Well if anyone is able for it, it’s Banks!

