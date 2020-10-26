It’s Halloween week! While this year’s festivities might look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that doesn’t mean we can’t get in the spooky season spirit. After all, the stars are!

A-listers like Khloe Kardashian, Bella Thorne and Charli XCX have shown off their Halloween costumes for the 2020 season. While some are quite simple, others have truly gone all-out.

For instance, Thorne posted a series of sexy snaps on Saturday, October 24, in plunging red latex leotard with a matching hooded cape and stockings. It was her hot take on Little Red Riding Hood. “Lil red 👑,” she wrote in the caption. “Grandma doesn’t approve of my outfit.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian just threw on a pair of cat ears while decorating pumpkins with True Thompson, Dream and other Kardashian-Jenner kiddos. Though we don’t doubt she’ll have something bigger for the weekend.

By far the most invested star in spooky season is Hudgens, who has posted an eerie pic pretty much every day since October 1. “Told myself every Saturday night I’m dressing up,” she wrote in an Instagram post on October 18, rocking a witchy look. “Even tho it’s to literally chill in my living room. But hey. Spooky season. Lol.” Heck, she even made some Halloween swag!

Though there’s so many to choose from, our favorite of her looks has to be the Catwoman costume she shared at the start of the month.

To see these and many more celebrity costumes, keep scrolling!

