Tyra Banks Shares Her Tips for Smizing in a Protective Face Mask

Tyra Banks has the smizing tips you’ve been waiting for — and we’re taking note!

Now that everyone is wearing protective face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the eyes are the only feature that people can see, which makes smizing a very valuable skill.

“Smizing was created by me to teach people how to evoke emotion and intensity in their eyes in a photo,” the 46-year-old model told Us. “It has come to mean so much more over the years and today, it means empathy, kindness and respect… All through the eyes.”

So what exactly is her suggestion to nail the look during summer 2020? “I encourage people to really use all the muscles in their face to demonstrate the beautiful emotions that they want to evoke to people,” she said. “Or else it’ll be very difficult to read with so much of the face being covered by a mask.”

The America’s Next Top Model host spoke with Us while promoting her latest upcoming project, the Wing Showdown, which is a food competition from Uber Eats and Off The Menu. Beginning on Tuesday, July 29 — a.k.a. National Wing Day — Banks will be one of the competitors alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Snoop Dogg, Jessie James Decker, Tyler Cameron, Haylie Duff, Anthony Anderson, Zac Posen, Jo Koy and Phil Heath.

After working in the modeling industry for so long, the producer has a lot of wisdom when it comes to looking beautiful and some of it she’s teaching her son York.

“I’m trying to teach him [positive] messages because I’m his first role model when it comes to beauty and accepting different types of women, so we practice that a lot at home,” she told Us back in March. “I’m already saying things to him.”

With that being said, she previously noted that she hopes he chooses not to follow in her modeling footsteps. “Only if he wants to,” Banks told Us in November 2019. “If you notice, I don’t put him on social media. I feel like he hasn’t asked for that, so I try to protect him as much as I can.”

