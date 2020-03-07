How Tyra Banks Teaches Son York Lessons About Beauty and Body Confidence

Starting him young! Tyra Banks welcomed her son, York, in January 2016, but the model is already teaching her toddler important life lessons.

“I’m trying to teach him [positive] messages because I’m his first role model when it comes to beauty and accepting different types of women, so we practice that a lot at home,” the America’s Next Top Model creator, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively of her 4-year-old at the preview and cocktail reception for the latest Nine West collection and campaign as the Global Brand Ambassador on Thursday, March 5. “I’m already saying things to him.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel added, “For instance, I go home and I take my wig off. The other day he was like, ‘Mommy, I like you and you look so pretty when you put your hair on.’ And I go, ‘How does Mommy look with her hair off?’ And he goes, ‘Um. I don’t know.’ I was like, ‘Really look at Mommy. Do you think that she only looks good with her hair on?’ And he was like, ‘Mommy, you look good with your hair on and with your hair off.’”

The California native went on to tell Us that she imparts more words of wisdom in “fun ways.” The Modelland author explained, “The other day, his chair had, like, a little break in it, but not something that’s dangerous or anything and he was like, ‘I don’t want to sit in there because it’s not perfect.’ And I said, ‘Perfect is boring.’ We have a thing I sing, ‘Just because it’s broken, doesn’t mean it’s not beautiful.’”

In November 2019, the former Tyra Banks Show host told Us exclusively that she is “not into” her little one following in her modeling footsteps. “Only if he wants to,” Banks said at the time. “If you notice, I don’t put him on social media. I feel like he hasn’t asked for that, so I try to protect him as much as I can.”

However, York does already know how to smize. The signature stare is “in his genes,” the Daytime Emmy winner gushed.

With reporting by Carly Sloane