The Key to Tyra Banks' Wardrobe on 'DWTS' Is So Relatable

Tyra Banks knows how to have fun! But it turns out there’s one thing she needs to help her truly relax during Dancing With the Stars. Well, technically two.

On Monday, November 23, UsWeekly spoke with the 46-year-old host about her time on the hit ABC show and she revealed that she was able to enjoy herself most when she was wearing sneakers under her dress.

“If you rewatch episodes there are some shows where I’m having more fun and it’s because I have on sneakers under my dress. And that’s 100 percent true,” she admits. “When I have on sneakers under my dress, I feel more free.”

She continues to explain that wearing these flats helped her navigate the stage and focus on other more important things that come with the territory of shooting a live television program. “When I’m not [in sneakers I’m struggling] in my high heels.”

After all, she says that she’s most proud of herself for making it through her hosting duties without falling. “You have no idea the slipping and sliding, particularly this episode because my train was long underneath.” Then again, it wouldn’t have been her first little wardrobe oopsie!

But with so many costume changes, it’s hard to keep things running so smoothly! For the last night’s episode, she wore three different looks that weren’t even confirmed until an hour before showtime.

“I was not able to do a fitting this week, so it was a hot mess. I actually wasn’t sure what I was gonna wear. I was a little nervous.” Though everything went smoothly on camera, she admits that she “almost busted [her] ass” in the black mirror dress. Even though she had sneakers on!

“There was a lot of tulle under my foot and I had like a slip and caught myself,” she says. “During that break, I yelled for the stylist to come out and he cut feet upon feet of tulle off of me, so that at the very end when I’m announcing who the winner is, I did not fall.”

So more sneakers and less tulle equals a fun and happy Banks!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)