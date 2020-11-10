Tyra Banks Recreates Jennifer Lopez’s Most Iconic Look on ‘DWTS’

Seeing double! Tyra Banks channeled Jennifer Lopez during the most recent Dancing With the Stars episode.

On Monday, November 9, the 46-year-old host opened the hit ABC show in a jungle print dress reminiscent of the iconic look that J.Lo. wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards. “What’s up America?” Banks said before strutting down the stage to Lopez’s song “Jenny from the Block.”

The model’s look slightly varied, with a silky, opaque material and puff long sleeves. And while she still sported a plunging neckline clipped together with a sparkly belt at the bottom, it was a bit more modest than Lopez’s original, which reached below the belly button.

In an Instagram Story later Monday night, Banks revealed that the look was created using chiffon scarves from Versace.

The supermodel spoke with Us about her fashion choices for the dancing competition, admitting that it takes a lot of work to keep up. “You should see the fittings that I have where it’s in my garage and they’re showing me stuff,” she explained. “Somebody told me one of the journalists said that my outfits are like my co-star. I’m like, ‘Ooh! So we got to really step it up.’ So there’s pressure.”

With this added stress, sometimes mistakes are inevitable. For instance, during the episode on October 26, she just barely avoided a wardrobe malfunction. “I had on sneakers for the first half of the show,” she said. “I had on these black disgusting sneakers that I hike in because my feet were hurting. The dress goes all the way to the floor. You can’t see my feet. So why the hell do I need to put on high heels?”

However, when there was a costume change she nearly forgot to swap her kicks. “Then we forgot to put my fancy shoes on for the second [half of the show]. I had to run [and] put the fancy shoes on. It was a hot mess. And then I walk out and it’s just, you have no idea. … it’s crazy!”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)