Brian Austin Green’s brood! The actor is expecting his first child with Sharna Burgess after previously welcoming children with exes Vanessa Marcil and Megan Fox.

Us Weekly confirmed the Dancing With the Stars pro’s pregnancy news in February 2022. The reveal came one year after the pair debuted their relationship.

Despite the Aussie’s close bond with Green’s kids — Kassius, Noah, Bodhi and Journey — she exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021 that she was not in any “rush” to have children of her own.

“Just because we’re in love doesn’t mean it’s for sure that we’re going to make it to the kids stage,” the professional dancer explained at the time. “We hope so. We hope it’s endgame. We want it to be endgame, but both of us can’t promise those things early on, especially to [his] kids.”

Burgess and the “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast host’s baby news came nearly one month after Green’s estranged wife, Fox, got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” the Transformers actress wrote via Instagram in January 2022. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. … And then we drank each other’s blood.”

Fox began dating the rapper amid her 2020 split from Green after nearly 10 years of marriage. The former couple’s divorce proceedings are ongoing.

Before their relationship began in 2004, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was engaged to Marcil. The exes called it quits one year after son Kassius’ 2002 arrival.

When an Instagram user praised the Las Vegas alum in 2021 for her ability to “coparent gracefully and peacefully” with Green, Marcil replied, “Lord help us all.”

Keep scrolling to see a breakdown of the Dancing With the Stars alum’s offspring and their mothers.

Vanessa Marcil

Green began dating the actress in 1999 after they met on the Beverly Hills, 90210 set. They got engaged in 2001 and welcomed Kassius the following year, ending their relationship in 2003.

In 2018, Marcil claimed that her ex hadn’t seen their son in five years. “Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live,” the California native wrote via Instagram.

Green did not respond to her allegations at the time but has since posted Instagram photos with Kassius.

Megan Fox

The Tennessee native met Green on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004, and they wed in June 2010 in Hawaii. Their eldest child, Noah, arrived in 2012, followed by Bodhi and Journey two years later. After a brief 2015 split, the pair reconciled and welcomed Journey in 2016.

The exes butted heads six months after announcing their separation over Green’s Instagram photos of their little ones. “I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture,” Fox wrote via Instagram in November 2020. “You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year.”

In July 2021, a source exclusively told Us that coparenting was “a work in progress,” explaining, “They are on better terms now than where they were a year and a half ago. It’s not perfect … but they are doing much better at it.”

Sharna Burgess

The ABC personality called Green’s relationship with his four children “really cute” in an October 2021 Us interview.

Burgess previously told The Morning Show hosts that her boyfriend did a “great job” coparenting with Fox. “I’m grateful that I’ve been able to fit into it — into their world,” she gushed in February 2021. “He’s a wonderful dad, and he and his wife — uh, ex-wife — have raised three beautiful children. And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they’ve done such an amazing job.”