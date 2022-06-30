Brian Austin Green’s fifth baby boy has arrived! The actor’s girlfriend, dancer Sharna Burgess, gave birth to their first child together on Tuesday, June 28.

The new mom, 37, announced her son’s arrival via Instagram on Thursday, June 30. “Zane Walker Green,” she captioned a photo of the newborn holding Green’s hand. Burgess revealed that the couple’s little one arrived two days prior at 12:12 p.m. PT.

“My heart is now forever outside of my body,” she added.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, became a parent in 2002 when he and Vanessa Marcil welcomed their son, Kassius, now 20. The “With Brian Austin Green” podcast cohost went on to marry Megan Fox, and the former couple share Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5.

After the Los Angeles native split from Fox, 36, in 2021, Green went on to date Burgess. The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed in February that she was pregnant.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same,” the Aussie wrote via Instagram at the time. “Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional. Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022. @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky.”

In a post of his own, the BH90210 alum gushed that he couldn’t wait to watch his partner become a parent.

“Sharna is over the moon,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She’s looking forward to the journey she’s about to embark on these next few months. She’s going to embrace her body fully and let everything happen naturally.”

The following month, the reality star exclusively told Us that she was “scared” to tell Green about her positive pregnancy test because they conceived while “relatively new as a couple.” While the Terminator star had a “really cool” reaction, the then-expectant star was also “nervous” to talk to his children.

“Those beautiful kids have been through so much change, and I’m always very sensitive with them,” the choreographer explained in March. “Though they love me deeply, who knows how they’re going to feel about another kid?”

The duo told Noah, Bodhi and Journey the news with an ultrasound photo, and the little ones were “really excited” about their future sibling.

Burgess was on birth control when she conceived, she revealed in a March Instagram Story upload, calling her pregnancy a “shock.”

The ABC personality wrote, “We were thinking of trying mid to late this year lol. But the Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it. … Why not now? We are big believers in everything happening for a reason. There was definitely Divine timing with this one and we are excited about it, trusting in it.”

