Surprise! Pregnant Sharna Burgess revealed that she and Brian Austin Green were not trying to have a baby when they conceived their upcoming arrival.

“Ahhhh yes [it was a shock],” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, captioned a selfie on her Monday, March 7, Instagram Story. “Yes it was. I was on birth control. We were thinking of trying mid to late this year lol. But the Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it.”

The Aussie went on to tell her followers that since a family was “in the cards” for her and the 48-year-old actor in the future, “why not now?”

The dancer concluded, “We are big believers in everything happening for a reason. There was definitely Divine timing with this one and we are excited about it, trusting in it.”

The “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast host became a dad in 2002 when he and ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil welcomed son Kassius, now 19. The Los Angeles native also shares Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with his ex-wife, Megan Fox. Burgess announced in February that their baby boy is due in July.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional,” the expectant star wrote via Instagram last month. “Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022. @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky.”

The BH90210 alum added in a post of his own at the time: “We are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July. @sharnaburgess, I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby.”

Green’s children are “excited for the new baby,” Burgess gushed on Monday.

“We have snuggle time with Peanut,” the ABC personality wrote via Stories. “They come and say good morning to him and give him cuddles. Their favorite line is ‘wow you’re so much bigger’ and they keep asking how much longer until their baby brother is here. Honestly writing this response made me emotional. It’s really beautiful how connected to him they are already.”

The choreographer and Green started dating in October 2020, five months after the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s split from Fox, 35. The pair went public with their relationship in December of that same year.

