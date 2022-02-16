Meant to be a boy dad! Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess spoke out for the first time since news of her pregnancy broke.

“We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes ❤️ we are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July :)),” the 48-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210, alum captioned a photo holding the 36-year-old dancer’s baby bump on the beach on Wednesday, February 16. “@sharnaburgess, I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby ❤️😊😊.”

Burgess subsequently posted a sweet snap of Green’s three sons with ex-wife Megan Fox — Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 — touching her belly.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional 💙 Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022,” the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote. “@brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky ❤️.”

She then gave a shout-out to the actor’s eldest son, Kassius. Green shares the 19-year-old with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.

“@kassius_marcil_green we are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you xx,” Burgess wrote.

Green and Burgess have been dating since October 2020, going public with their romance that December. Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that she is expecting their first child together.

“Sharna is over the moon about becoming pregnant,” a source told Us. “She’s looking forward to the journey she’s about to embark on these next few months. She’s going to embrace her body fully and let everything happen naturally.”

The Anger Management alum was previously married to Fox for 10 years. He confirmed their split in May 2020 and they recently reached a divorce settlement.

“Megan has moved forward with her life and is pleased with the outcome of the divorce settlement,” another insider told Us earlier this month.

According to a third source, Fox, who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, was “surprised” by Burgess’ pregnancy, but she’s not concerned.

“She cares the most about Brian being a father to their boys and being there for them,” the source said. “She just hopes that they continue to coparent well together. Other than being coparents, their lives are very much separate. She’s moved on with MGK and is devoted to him and focused on their future together.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!