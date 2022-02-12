Ready to embrace mom life! Weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that Sharna Burgess is expecting her first child with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, the Dancing With the Stars professional has been eager to experience her first pregnancy journey.

“Sharna is over the moon about becoming pregnant,” a source exclusively tells Us of the pregnant dance star, 36. “She’s looking forward to the journey she’s about to embark on these next few months.”

While the insider notes that the Australia native is still “early on” in her pregnancy and “has a lot to learn,” she is “very excited.”

“She’s going to embrace her body fully and let everything happen naturally,” the source continues.

Burgess, who has been dating the 48-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum since December 2020, and her beau debuted her baby bump via a series of maternity photos taken on a February 4 vacation to Hawaii.

Green — whose divorce from Megan Fox was finalized earlier this year — is already the father to son Kassius, 19, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil, and sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5. (He shares the younger three with the 35-year-old Transformers actress.)

Burgess, for her part, has been vocal about expanding her family one day but played coy about a specific timeline.

“When that time comes, I would love a girl, but we’ll see,” the season 27 mirrorball champ exclusively told Us in October 2021. “Just because we’re in love doesn’t mean it’s for sure that we’re going to make it to the kids stage. We hope so. We hope it’s endgame. We want it to be endgame, but both of us can’t promise those things early on, especially to [his] kids.”

The ballroom pro is the latest DWTS star to welcome a baby, nearly one year after Lindsay Arnold welcomed daughter Sage in November 2020 and Witney Carson gave birth to son Leo in January 2021.

“Sharna seems to be the one who wants [marriage and future plans] to happen sooner than later because she wants to start having kids,” a second insider previously told Us last month. “She’s been having baby fever with all the Dancing With the Stars babies — it’s cute to see. She can’t wait to have a family of her own.”

Now that Burgess is expecting, she plans to lean on her fellow DWTS moms for support.

“She will, for sure, be getting advice from her DWTS friends who have kids,” the first source adds. “She’s very close to [moms Peta Murgatroyd, Arnold and Carson].”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

