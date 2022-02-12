Keeping it low-key. Megan Fox wasn’t expecting to hear that her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, is having a baby with his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess — but she’s also not upset by it.

“Megan was surprised to hear the news about Brian and Sharna expecting,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Jennifer’s Body star, 35, adding that it hadn’t “even crossed her mind” that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, might have been trying for a baby with the Dancing With the Stars pro, 36.

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that the Don’t Blink actor and the dancer are expecting their first child together after Burgess debuted her baby bump in photographs taken while the duo vacationed in Hawaii. Green shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with Fox. The California native is also dad to son, Kassius, 19, whom she shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.

“Megan also doesn’t put much thought into what her ex is up to,” the source adds. “She cares the most about Brian being a father to their boys and being there for them.”

The Masked Singer alum announced in May 2020 that he and the Transformers actress decided to call it quits after 10 years of marriage. “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change,” he said on his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast at the time. “I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds. … She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

The duo finalized their divorce earlier this week, with a judge signing off on the paperwork on Tuesday, February 8. “Megan has moved forward with her life and is pleased with the outcome of the divorce settlement,” an insider told Us.

Last month, the New Girl alum got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly after a year and a half of dating. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” Fox wrote via Instagram in January alongside a video of the 31-year-old rapper’s proposal. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

Though the Tennessee native is happily moving forward with the “My Bloody Valentine” singer, she plans to keep Green in her life — to a point.

“She just hopes that they continue to coparent well together,” the first source tells Us. “Other than being coparents, their lives are very much separate. She’s moved on with MGK and is devoted to him and focused on their future together.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

