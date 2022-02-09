Megan Fox Brian Austin Green Reach Divorce Settlement 1 Year After Split

Putting their relationship in the past. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green reached a divorce settlement more than a year after their split, Us Weekly can confirm.

A judge signed off on the legal paperwork on Tuesday, February 8. The news comes less than one month after Fox, 35, got engaged to beau Machine Gun Kelly and Green’s girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, announced her pregnancy.

According to TMZ, the twosome agreed to joint legal and physical custody and Fox’s maiden has been restored. The twosome also reportedly didn’t sign a prenup.

Green, 48, confirmed in May 2020 that he and Fox had called it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage. “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change,” he explained on his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast at the time. “There’s the unknown aspect. … There’s that pit in my stomach. … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds. … She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

The pair tied the knot in June 2010. The Transformers star and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum subsequently welcomed sons Noah in September 2012, Bodhi in February 2014 and Journey in August 2016. (He also shares son Kassius, 19, with ex Vanessa Marcil.)

Us exclusively revealed in August 2015 that Green and Fox broke up, and she filed for divorce later that month. However, Us confirmed in June 2016 that they were “totally back together,” and she filed to dismiss their divorce case in August 2019. The Jennifer’s Body actress filed for divorce a second time in November 2020.

Amid her split from the actor, the New Girl alum moved on with Kelly, whom she was first linked to in May 2020. A source told Us in February that the rapper, 31, would “marry [Fox] in a heartbeat,” but “Megan isn’t in any rush to get married again right now.” Nearly one year later, he proposed.

Green, for his part, has been dating Burgess since late 2020. The two were first seen together that December and they later competed as a couple on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars in 2021. In February, news broke that she is expecting their first child.

Fox and the Anger Management alum, meanwhile, have adjusted to their new dynamic over time. “Megan and Brian are making coparenting work well,” an insider told Us in July. “They are on better terms now than where they were a year and a half ago. It’s not perfect — it’s still a work in progress — but they are doing much better at it.”

The source noted at the time that the duo were ready to prioritize their new romances. “They’ve both clearly moved on and are happy in their own relationships,” the insider added. “They’ve found soulmates essentially and are focusing on their own personal relationships now.”

