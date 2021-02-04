Not seeing eye to eye! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are on different pages when it comes to the next step in their relationship, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Megan isn’t in any rush to get married again right now,” the insider says, noting that the “Bloody Valentine” singer would “marry her in a heartbeat.”

The Transformers actress, 34, “is enjoying the pace that their relationship is going in and is content with how things are currently,” the source explained.

The insider points out that Kelly, 30, has met “all of her kids” and are seeing each other all the time.

“They haven’t moved in with each other yet, but they do spend a ton of time together,” the source adds. “[They] might as well move in together. This could be in the deck of cards soon.”

Last month, the Jennifer’s Body actress sparked engagement speculation when she was spotted wearing a huge ring on her left hand on January 28.

Fox posted a close-up photo of her ring via her Instagram Story the next day. “F—k you,” the piece of jewelry read.

The “Drunk Face” singer was seen with a ring on his left hand, which appeared to be costume jewelry while rehearsing for Saturday Night Live the following day.

The Rogue actress was married to Brian Austin Green for nearly 10 years, before the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum confirmed in May 2020 that they had split. Fox, who shares sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, with Green, 47, officially filed for divorce six months later.

Fox was linked to Kelly in May 2020 after the duo met on the set of their upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. Us exclusively revealed the following month that the pair were “officially dating,” with a source saying that they “have a strong connection.”

Green, for his part, has moved on with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. The couple sparked romance speculation in December 2020 after they were spotted on a Hawaiian getaway.

“Their vacation to Hawaii has brought them closer. While they’ve become Instagram official, people don’t see how close they’ve actually become since their meeting,” a source told Us in January. “Those who know them can see them being together for the long haul and getting super serious.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper