Taking a break. Machine Gun Kelly opened up about his social media absence while promoting his new musical film, Downfalls High.

“I just wanna say to my fans I’ve been in, kind of like, a f–ked up place personally for a couple of months in my head,” the musician, 30, said via his Instagram Story on Monday, January 18. “So, I haven’t been that active on socials.”

Kelly (born Colson Baker) also gushed over the project, which premiered on Facebook on Friday, January 15.

“I just got a call from the label about Downfalls High. The premiere weekend, we got 12 million views on Facebook, dude,” he said on Monday. He later corrected himself noting it was actually 16 million views, saying, “I’m, like, tripping out.”

Two days prior, Kelly tweeted about his stress, saying, “Anxiety’s eating me alive.”

The “Bloody Valentine” rapper spoke out about his mental health and substance abuse struggles in November 2020, saying his girlfriend, Megan Fox, has been a guiding light during his journey.

“Currently, my drug of choice is happiness and commitment to the art, rather than commitment to a vice that I believed made the art,” the “Drunk Face” singer told Dave Franco in a profile for Interview at the time.

The King of Staten Island actor revealed he is in therapy and is “taking steps” to better his life and stay away from drugs.

“I had my first therapy session last Thursday. That’s the first time I ever went, ‘Hey, I need to separate these two people,’ which is Machine Gun Kelly and Colson Baker,” he told Franco. “The dichotomy is too intense for me.”

Kelly noted that he is still “early” in his process, but he can already see a shift in himself.

“The commitment to change is inspiring, and I think will reverberate through the universe and definitely through my family,” he said. “I can see it already with the people around me. The willingness to finally be happy with my own self has invited a much more vibrant energy around us than before.”

The “Forget Me Too” rapper detailed his drug use, admitting Adderall was a “huge thing” for him in the past. He also revealed that the Transformers actress, 34, has been his rock.

“When you have a partner, mine being Megan, sitting there with you on those dark nights when you’re sweating and not being able to figure out why you’re so in your head, to help you get out of your head and put it in perspective, that really, really helps,” he told Franco, 35.

Us Weekly broke the news of Fox and Kelly’s relationship in June 2020, one month after the New Girl alum’s estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, announced their split after nearly 10 years of marriage.

The Jennifer’s Body actress, who shares sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, with Green, 47, met Kelly while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020.

The pair sparked romance speculation two months later with a source telling Us at the time that they had “started off as friends and their relationship grew from there.”