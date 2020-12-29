It’s safe to say 2020 has been full of surprises — and before the clock strikes midnight on Thursday, January 31, Us Weekly is breaking down the most shocking relationships and hookups of the year.

While Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green seemingly rang in 2020 as a couple, news broke in May that the twosome split ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary. That same month, the actress was spotted cuddling up to her Midnight in the Switchgrass costar Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker). Fox and Green share three sons: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

Several months later, the Jennifer’s Body star filed for divorce and claimed they separated in November 2019. The Beverly Hills, 90210, alum, however, listed their date of separation as March 5, 2020.

As Fox solidified her relationship with the “Bloody Valentine” singer, Green was spotted spending time with several ladies in 2020, including Courtney Stodden, Tina Louise and Sharna Burgess.

“I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet,” the Dancing With the Stars pro teased to Us Weekly before the pair were spotted heading off on vacation in December. “I thought that when I met someone, I would be, like, screaming it from the mountain tops and telling everyone I’m in love. It’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for as long as I can, to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can.”

Fox and Green aren’t the only ones whose relationship statuses changed in 2020. While Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were still going strong earlier this year, the twosome ended their on-again, off-again romance for good in September. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has since moved on with Amelia Hamlin, who is 18 years younger than him.

Us confirmed in November that Disick’s longtime friend Marie Lou Bartoli — the twin sister of Disick’s ex Chloe Bartoli — introduced him to Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s youngest daughter.

“Scott and Amelia are good friends and hit it off right away,” the source told Us.

Scroll through for more surprising hookups: