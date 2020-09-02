Just friends … or something more? Brian Austin Green reunited with Tina Louise at the beach in California following their July split.

The actor, 47, and the model, 39, kept things casual while hanging out on Monday, August 31. She wore a barely-there bikini, while he went shirtless in swim trunks. The duo appeared to be quite friendly during the outing but held any flirting to a minimum.

Green and Louise were first linked in June following his breakup from estranged wife Megan Fox. The twosome were spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles at the time.

“Tina is really cool,” the BH90210 alum explained to TMZ in July. “I literally just met her that day at her restaurant on the sidewalk.”

Later that month, Louise and Green were seen out and about in L.A. with their arms wrapped around each other. They were then spotted holding hands while grabbing lunch.

Things cooled off between the pair in July when they called it quits. “Tina and Brian are taking a step back from their relationship,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Being compared to Megan Fox, every man’s fantasy, is very hard.”

Green confirmed his split from Fox, 34, in May after nearly 10 years of marriage. “I will always love her,” he confessed on his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast at the time. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

The Desperate Housewives alum and the actress share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4; he is also the father of son Kassius, 18, with ex Vanessa Marcil. Fox has since moved on with Machine Gun Kelly.

Days before his beach date with Louise, Green hinted that he could reconcile with the Transformers star. “I never say never,” he said during an Instagram Live on Saturday, August 29. “You never know. I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes those paths do different things.”

He added: “At some point, I think our paths will regulate a bit and run parallel to each other. Not necessarily the same but that’s OK.”

Scroll down to see more photos from Green’s day at the beach with Louise.