Going strong! Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise showed some PDA during another outing in Los Angeles.

The California native, 46, was spotted holding hands with Louise, 38, while grabbing lunch in Agoura Hills, California, on Monday, July 13, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The pair were photographed walking hand in hand to and from Sage Vegan Bistro.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wore a grey tee, black jeans and black Vans as he gripped Louise’s hand. Green wore a face mask around his neck amid the coronavirus pandemic and had sunglasses on. Louise, for her part, also wore sunglasses and donned checkered Vans as she ran errands with the actor. She looked casual in blue bike shorts and a white, cropped tank.

The duo were also seen leaving the restaurant with a brown bag of to-go food as they headed toward their car. The father of four paused by the car to open Louise’s door before the two left the L.A. neighborhood.

The lunch date comes a week after the pair were spotted getting handsy while shopping together on July 7. During the outing on Melrose Avenue in L.A., the couple were photographed with their arms wrapped around each other.

Green and Louise’s relationship began a few weeks earlier when they went on another lunch date on June 30. The BH90210 alum told TMZ on July 3, that he only recently met the Australian model.

“Tina is really cool. I literally just met her that day at her restaurant on the sidewalk,” he explained.

Ahead of the pair’s budding romance, Green was spotted with Courtney Stodden, who made headlines when she shared a video of him giving a fan named Ashley a shout-out. Stodden, 25, posted the clip hours after he was seen with Louise.

The Anger Management alum commented on the Washington native’s actions, calling it “disappointing” that she released the strange video.

“I was just trying to be a nice guy and I shot a video for her friend Ashley, saying hello,” Green told the outlet. “The fact that she decided to post that the day Tina and I had lunch — knowing that it would create problems for Tina and myself, having three kids — it kind of sucks.”

The Don’t Blink star announced in May that he and his wife, Megan Fox, had split after nearly 10 years of marriage. The estranged couple share three sons, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. He also shares 18-year-old son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Fox, 34, has since moved on with Machine Gun Kelly, whom she met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass earlier this year.