‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Ended 20 Years Ago: What Happened Next

It’s been two decades since fans first said goodbye to Beverly Hills, 90210.

The ‘90s drama, which starred Tori Spelling (Donna Martin), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), Luke Perry (Dylan McKay), Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Brian Austin Green (David Silver), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman) and Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh), ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000 on Fox.

While Spelling, Garth, Green and Ziering were the only original cast members to stay on the show for its 10-year run, Perry returned for the final two seasons. Priestley, Carteris and Tiffani Thiessen (Valerie Malone) all reprised their roles for the May 2000 finale, but Doherty, who left after season 4, did not return.

Priestley later admitted that he regrets walking away at the beginning of season 9.

“I felt that the character of Brandon had kind of run his course. I had explored everything I wanted to explore with him,” the actor told CNN in 2014. “In retrospect, I do regret leaving. Understanding what I do now about story and character, I believe that [Aaron Spelling] was pushing the story in a direction that would have had Brandon and Kelly end up together at the end of the show and I think I probably should have stuck around to its fruition.”

He added that his exit “hurt Aaron’s feelings,” referring to the late TV producer.

“Aaron and I had worked very closely together for a number of years,” Priestley explained. “He gave me a lot of opportunities, and I feel like my departure hurt his feelings and I never meant to do that.”

During the series finale, fans watched Kelly and Dylan seemingly reunite and David and Donna get married. Tori later revealed in her 2008 memoir, sTORI Telling, that she had “a surge of wondering” if she was “in love” with Green for real while filming the wedding scene.

“I’d had my eyes on him from the moment we did the pilot. There was some puppy love there,” Tori wrote, noting the fictional couple exchanging vows “seemed so real” on camera. “I told Jennie Garth I still felt a connection with him, but she said it was probably a normal side effect of the plot. As we played out that fairy-tale wedding, I was swept up in the romance of it all … Afterward it faded away and I realized Jennie was right — it was just filming.”

Beverly Hills, 90210 is currently streaming on Hulu, but the story didn’t end after the May 17, 2000, finale. Keep scrolling for the details: