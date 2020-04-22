Annie Wilson got the gang back together! Shenae Grimes reunited several of her 90210 costars for a Zoom video for her YouTube channel.

“I haven’t answered a lot of 90210 questions in a very, very, very long time and it’s just because life moves on,” the 30-year-old actress began in the Wednesday, April 22, video. “But I know that everyone is trying to stream the show right now and struggling to find it on any of the platforms, so I thought this could be a little something to make you smile during your quarantine at home.”

Grimes initially called on Tristan Mack Wilds (Dixon), AnnaLynne McCord (Naomi), Jessica Stroup (Silver), Michael Steger (Navid), Jessica Lowndes (Adrianna), Matt Lanter (Liam) and Josh Zuckerman (Max) to chat.

“I feel like the popularity of the show didn’t begin until years after we ended,” Lanter said. “Maybe it’s just because social media began so much more prevalent, but like, my social media blew up after they put us on Netflix.”

90210, which was a reboot of the ’90s drama Beverly Hills, 90210, ran for five seasons on The CW. While the show was abruptly cancelled in 2013, Grimes previously revealed that a sixth season was supposed to jump five years into the future.

“I was about to leave my house to go to set [to film the season 5 finale] … The producers called and said, ‘Just so you know, the show’s not coming back.’ … I sat on my floor and I cried,” Grimes said in a previous YouTube video. “The way that it went down was shocking to everyone, and [we] had to scramble. I don’t think it gave fans the closure they wanted.”

After hanging up with the main cast in Wednesday’s video, Grimes called Dustin Milligan, who played Ethan Ward on season 1. Fans may recall that Ethan, who was love interest for both Grimes’ Annie and Stroup’s Silver, left with little explanation in between seasons 1 and 2.

Scroll through for everything we learned from the 90210 reunion — including the reason for Milligan’s premature exit: