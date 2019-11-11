



Shade showdown! AnnaLynne McCord told Us Weekly exclusively that the cast of the recently canceled BH90210 were not so friendly about her involvement in the CW’s 2008 remake of the series. The actress, 32, appeared genuinely surprised as she found out that the FOX reboot was canned after one season.

“That’s so funny,” McCord revealed to Us at the WildAid Gala: A Night in Africa on Saturday, November 9, laughing slightly. “They were being a little shady toward me! And then I was a little shady back!”

The Georgia native starred as antiheroine Naomi Clark in the CW version of the wildly popular ‘90s teen drama, alongside Shenae Grimes, Lori Loughlin, Dustin Milligan and more. 90210 aired for five seasons from 2008 to 2013, and earned a number of People’s Choice and Teen Choice Award nominations through the years.

McCord additionally claimed that the cast of BH90210 — which included original Beverly Hills, 90210 actors Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestly, Shannen Doherty, Gabrielle Carteris and Tori Spelling — once said that the CW’s interpretation of the series wasn’t legit. “‘They don’t acknowledge your 90210 as the real 90210,’” the actress recalled hearing at one point, without explaining further.

News of the BH90210 cancellation made headlines last week, after cast members had previously teased a second season. In a statement on November 7, representatives at FOX told Us, “We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country.”

Garth, 47, reacted to the news later that day. “I was very, very proud of the work we did in the first season,” she exclusively told Us at Austin Elevates over the weekend. “That was our baby … It was a very unique, creative vision and it was very specific, and it was hard to convey that to everyone, to get them on board to do it.”

Shortly after the cancellation was first announced, the Secret Santa actress teased via Twitter, “Thank you for the 2nd season material 🤣 You never know what’s really going on behind the scenes! Stay tuned…”

The six-episode, meta-comedy series didn’t exactly find its niche after airing this summer, but McCord gave the cast props for trying to bring the classic show back to life.

“I think it’s tricky with reboots and stuff,” she said on Saturday. “We’ve got to either hit it immediately, and it runs and it goes, or it doesn’t. People let you know what they like, right?”