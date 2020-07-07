Back at it again! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, has resumed filming after taking a months-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We made it! After 4 months I get to finish what we started!” director Randall Emmett wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 6, alongside a photo of himself and two teammates standing in front of a private jet. All three of them were wearing cloth masks to protect themselves amid the global health crisis — and stood with a healthy distance between them.

Fox, 34, and the rapper, 30, met while filming the star-studded horror movie and sparked romance rumors in May when they were spotted together in California. Days later, Brian Austin Green announced that he and the Transformers actress had separated at the end of 2019 after nearly 10 years of marriage. The pair share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

“I will always love her,” Green, 46, said during the May 18 episode of his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Shortly after news broke of the New Girl alum’s split, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that she and Kelly (real name Richard Colson Baker) had “definitely hooked up” since working together on Emmett’s film. “They started off as friends and their relationship grew from there,” the source added. “Megan thinks MGK is a really cool guy and their relationship turned more romantic.”

Though they grew extremely close on the set of the movie, which also stars Emile Hirsch and Bruce Willis, the director-producer said Fox and the “Till I Die” rapper were total professionals.

“I know that they’re friends and they were friends on the movie, and I know them to have a professional relationship — and that’s what I know,” Emmett told Us exclusively in May. “That cast is five of us and everybody is friendly but nobody has any time to … It’s more like, in between takes while sitting around talking about our kids.”

Less than one month later, a source confirmed to Us that the rumored couple finally put a label on their relationship.

“Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend,” the source explained. “They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”