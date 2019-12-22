Brian Austin Green shared a photo of his son Kassius Marcil-Green, who he shares with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil, after reuniting with the teen following a rift.

In a photo posted to Instagram on Saturday, December 21, Kassius, 17, posed in front of a stormtrooper uniform from the movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“JJ, thank you for giving my son and I not only a really great experience, but delivering a finale to something that has been a huge part of our lives in what I felt was a really respectful way,” the BH90210 star, 46, captioned the photo, which gave a nod to the film’s director, JJ Abrams.

It was a memorable outing for the father and son a little over a year after Marcil, 51, accused Green and his wife, Megan Fox, of cutting Kassius “out of their lives and his younger brothers’ lives.”

In a blistering Instagram post in November 2018, the former General Hospital star detailed their messy custody battle and claimed that Green and Fox, who share three sons, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3, had been “trying to get full custody” of the teen and requested that she “pay them child support.” She added that “in the end they lost all of these court cases. The judge called them all ‘Frivolous.’ They always had and still have 50% custody.” (Green and Fox did not respond to her allegations at the time.)

Marcil, who met Green when they co-starred on Beverly Hills, 90210, split from the star in 2003 after an almost two-year engagement.

In July, the Anger Management alum revealed that Kassius had been to Vancouver, Canada, to visit him on the set of the 90210 reboot and posted a photo of his son on Instagram along with a smiley face.

Marcil also shared her happiness over their reconciliation.

“@kassius_marcil_green had always been so proud of his dad @arent_you_that_guy,” the actress captioned a photo of the show’s Peach Pit diner. “We all are grateful that they are coming back together. Here is to love and forgiveness for all of us on this planet. #LoveWins.”