Catching up. Brian Austin Green enjoyed a bit of father-son time when his eldest son, Kassius Marcil-Green, visited the Vancouver, Canada, set of BH90210 and the proud dad posted about it on Thursday, July 18.

Green, 46, took a break from filming the six-episode quasi-revival to bond with Kassius, his son with ex-fianceé Vanessa Marcil. He posted a photo of the 17-year-old boy looking out at a body of water, captioning the moment with a simple smiley face.

The Anger Management alum’s update comes shortly after Kassius shared highlights from his visit to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 17. Green’s son shared snaps ranging from him “observing” the production and claiming that “everyone is cool as s—.”

“I’m visiting my dad in Vancouver on the set of 90210. We’re going to be staying here for a bit. I’m here for a week. I think we’re, like, staying somewhere near downtown,” Kassius shared in a three-part Instagram Stories video. “So if for any reason any of y’all who are out here or live here happen to see me, please say something. I would love to meet y’all.”

Green coparents Kassius with Marcil, whom they welcomed in 2002. The former couple first met while working on Beverly Hills, 90210 in the late ‘90s. The pair formed a romantic relationship and later announced their engagement in 2002. The former costars broke up in 2003.

The Freddie actor, meanwhile, married Megan Fox — whom he first met on the set of Hope & Faith — in 2010 after they dated on and off for six years. Together, the couple share sons Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 2.

Kassius’ visit to BH90210 comes after Green faced a nasty custody battle with Marcil. In November 2018, the 50-year-old actress accused Green and Fox of shutting the teen out of their lives in a dramatic Instagram post. She also alleged that Kassius had not met his half brothers at the time.

“12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support,” she wrote at the time. “They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000. I never spoke publicly in order to protect my then young son from hearing anything negative about his father and from paparazzi that used to follow him & terrify him.”

Marcil also stated that she never requested child support or attempted to limit how often Green could see Kassius. Green and Fox have not publicly addressed the allegations, but the father-son duo appeared to be on good terms during the teen’s BH90210 visit.

BH90210 will premiere on FOX on Wednesday, August 5, at 9 p.m. ET.

