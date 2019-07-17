Leaving the drama behind. Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil’s son, Kassius Marcil-Green, paid a visit to his father on the set of BH90210 after the former couple endured a messy custody battle following their split.

The 17-year-old shared several posts from his time visiting the upcoming FOX series’ set via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 16. “First day on the set of the 90210 ‘reboot’ and I’m confused in an amazing way,” he shared, captioning a selfie that showed him covering his mouth in shock.

The teenager then noted how “everyone is cool as s— tho” and posted a snap of him “observing” the shoot. He also shared a video from the star-studded production, where he could be seen walking as he updated his followers on his whereabouts.

“I’m visiting my dad in Vancouver on the set of 90210. We’re going to be staying here for a bit. I’m here for a week. I think we’re, like, staying somewhere near downtown,” he said. “So if for any reason any of y’all who are out here or live here happen to see me, please say something. I would love to meet y’all. So please, if you happen to see me, don’t get scared and not say anything. Please. I want to meet y’all if I can.”

Green, 46, and Marcil, 50, struck up a romantic relationship in the late 1990s after meeting as costars on Beverly Hills, 90210. While the former pair were engaged to be married in 2001, they eventually parted ways in 2003. They welcomed Kassius in March 2002.

Green wed actress Megan Fox in 2010. They share three sons: Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 2.

Marcil would later address the former couple’s custody battle in an extensive Instagram post in November 2018, where she slammed her former fiancé and Fox. She accused Fox and the Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles alum, who also dated fellow 90210 castmate Tiffani Thiessen, of shutting their teenage son “out of their lives and his younger brothers’ lives” five years prior.

“12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody(that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support,” she wrote at the time. “They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000. I never spoke publicly in order to protect my then young son from hearing anything negative about his father and from paparazzi that used to follow him & terrify him. I had also never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever.”

She also alleged that the pair’s child had “never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live.” She claimed that Kassius had only interacted with Green “in passing or in public places.”

Green and Fox have not publicly commented on the controversy.

Green will star in the six-episode series alongside Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestly, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris.

BH90210 will premiere on FOX on Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

