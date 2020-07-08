Getting closer. Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise were spotted on another outing together in Los Angeles — but this time the duo got a little handsy.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 46, was seen walking with Louise down Melrose Avenue in L.A. on Tuesday, July 7, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The pair were photographed with their arms wrapped around each other as they entered a store.

The Australian model wore a red strapless mini dress, leopard print boots and sunglasses. Green, for his part, donned a blue shirt and khaki jeans.

Their shopping trip comes days after the twosome went on a lunch date in L.A on June 30. The BH90210 alum explained to TMZ on Friday, July 3, that he just recently met Louise.

“Tina is really cool. I literally just met her that day at her restaurant on the sidewalk,” Green said.

The Don’t Blink star has also been spotted out and about with Courtney Stodden, who made headlines when she posted a bizarre video with Green just hours after he was seen with Louise. In the clip, the California native gives a shout-out to a fan named Ashley while Stodden, 25, joked that she had “never seen” Green before.

The Domino actor told TMZ that he found it “disappointing” that Stodden chose to release the video — which he said was filmed a month ago — on the same day that he was seen with Louise.

“I was just trying to be a nice guy and I shot a video for her friend Ashley, saying hello,” Green explained. “The fact that she decided to post that the day Tina and I had lunch — knowing that it would create problems for Tina and myself, having three kids — it kind of sucks.”

He added, “It was just disappointing but I don’t want to bash Courtney. I think she’s a nice person. I just think she’s making some bad choices.”

Green announced in May that he and his wife, Megan Fox, had split after nearly 10 years of marriage amid her budding romance with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The estranged couple share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.