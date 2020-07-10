Her side of the story. Courtney Stodden labeled Brian Austin Green a “womanizer” one day after she shared a cryptic quote slamming “f–k boys.”

“I had blocked him after several other women who he was playing came forward to me,” the model, 25, told Fox News on Thursday, July 9. “I stand with them and I believe them.”

Stodden added that she wasn’t happy when the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 46, wanted her to “remain his little secret.”

The Celebrity Big Brother star’s comments come one day after she shared a video via Instagram of herself posing in a bikini. “No time for f–k boys,” Stodden captioned the clip, which featured Britney Spears‘ song “Womanizer” playing in the background.

Stodden and Green sparked romance rumors in June when they were spotted grabbing food together in Los Angeles. The reality star further fueled the speculation when she was seen wearing a baseball cap from the actor’s Someone Make America Great (SMAG) hat line.

Green was seen on a lunch date with model Tina Louise days after his outing with the Love Addict actress. Hours later, Stodden posted a video of herself and the Anger Management star giving a shout-out to a fan named Ashley.

In the clip, the Washington native joked that she had “never seen” the BH90210 alum. “9021 now I know… 🤟🏻,” she captioned the post.

The Don’t Blink actor told TMZ on July 3 that he found it “disappointing” that Stodden would release the video — which he said was filmed one month ago — after he was seen with Louise, 38.

“I was just trying to be a nice guy and I shot a video for her friend Ashley, saying hello,” Green said. “The fact that she decided to post that the day Tina and I had lunch — knowing that it would create problems for Tina and myself, having three kids — it kind of sucks.”

He added, “It was just disappointing but I don’t want to bash Courtney. I think she’s a nice person. I just think she’s making some bad choices.”

Stodden appeared to respond to Green’s comments on Wednesday. “The truth is that Brian is disappointed in himself,” she told Fox News.

Green stepped out with Louise for a second time on Tuesday, July 7, in L.A., where the pair were photographed wrapping their arms around each other during a shopping trip.

The Cross star told TMZ earlier this month that he and the Australia native had met the first day that they were spotted together. “Tina is really cool. I literally just met her that day at her restaurant on the sidewalk,” he said.

Green announced his separation from his wife, Megan Fox, in May after nearly 10 years of marriage. The former couple share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.